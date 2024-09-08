Chargers Coach Harbaugh Gives Praise to Raiders' Minshew
Jim Harbaugh knows a good quarterback as well as anyone.
Whether it was his experience as a successful NFL quarterback himself or his time coaching J.J. McCarthy, one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class, at Michigan, the new Los Angeles Chargers coach is simply a quarterback expert.
That's why his recent statement about Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II speaks volumes.
"I've always been a big fan [of Minshew]," Harbaugh told reporters. "He's a starting NFL quarterback. I think he presents a lot of problems. He plays with great ability and knowledge of the system and confidence. He's a winner. I've got a lot of respect for him."
Minshew was named the Raiders' starting quarterback this preseason, a job he had worked all offseason to earn. On Sunday, he will take the field for his first game as a member of the Silver and Black when the Raiders face the Chargers for their Week 1 matchup.
Minshew has taken the role to heart since being named starter. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has noticed.
"More vocal," Pierce said earlier this week. "I think when you're battling in the quarterback position, you've got two guys there that were splitting time of who's talking, who's leading the pack. This is Gardner's [Minshew] show. He's running the show."
Defensively, the Raiders have a monster in All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, another threat Harbaugh knows not to take lightly.
"He's great against the run," the Chargers coach said. "He's great against the pass. He is about as physical and as slippery as a guy could be. Both at the same time. Whatever one he chooses, you've really got to be on your details, your technique, to have success or get a stalemate. That is success against a guy like Maxx Crosby. He's a tremendous football player."
This will be the first game for both Pierce and Harbaugh in their new roles. Both have high expectations being weighed against them and each will be doing everything in their power to make a statement and come away with the victory on Sunday.
Sunday's contest is set for 1:05 p.m. EST/4:05 p.m. EST at SoFi Stadium.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.