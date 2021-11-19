Are More Targets for Waller the Answer?

The Las Vegas Raiders intend to fix their offensive struggles but giving more targets to tight end Darren Waller may not be the answer.

After a red hot start, the Las Vegas Raiders are figuring out ways to spark up their high-power offense.

For the last two weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves having offensive struggles.

“I mean, it is a little different, because over the past couple of years, I am used to a lot more volume, but, I guess there's a lot more things in play this year,” said Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

Waller is the most explosive weapon the Raiders have on offense, but in the last few weeks, teams have managed to limit his production and slow down the rest of the Silver and Black.

“There's a lot more guys that can do stuff with the rock. There's a lot of different ways and situations where there's a lot of bodies around me, and there aren't as many opportunities where it freezes up and I am getting a good look. And sometimes when this happens, Derek (Carr) may get pressured, things may happen. So I don't think me getting more targets is the answer to everything and nor do I think that that does something special for our offense,” Waller added.

Getting the ball more to Waller is not necessarily the answer to their problems.

In the five wins this season, the Raiders have surpassed over 300 yards passing per game.

However, their setback has been in their losses, where they have been stopped from reaching the 300-yard mark in every single game.

“I do feel like when I get my hands on the ball, it's a great thing and I do want to be able to make plays for this team, but there's a lot, there's so many things that I can't control,” Waller said.

The players in the locker room do not care who gets the ball and how many times each player gets targeted. All they care about is helping this team win.

