Davante Adams: 'I Got a Lot of Love for Vegas'
After being out for three weeks, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was back in action for the New York Jets on Sunday.
There have been mixed opinions and reactions since Adams requested the trade from the Raiders. Some say it was just a business decision, while others say he quit on the team.
With the Raiders struggling on offense and Adams having six different quarterbacks since joining the Raiders, we saw the frustration grow over time. Now, he finds himself in the Big Apple with pressure to deliver for the Jets.
Despite how fans feel about the situation, Adams didn't exit the door with any hard feelings.
"I had a great conversation with [General Manager] Tom Telesco," Adams said when he joined the "Up and Adams" show last week. "We had a lot of good, tough conversations throughout the whole deal. And I got a lot of respect for him in the way he handled this. Honestly could not have been any smoother and more considerate of my thought process throughout this whole thing. Being realistic about why this has come to what it has come to. He stressed to me multiple times that this was not what he wanted to do. Based on where I was and kind of how other things unfolded as well, it just put us in a position where this is probably the best option. ... It was more about me being able to maximize what I can do and not get in a situation where I feel helpless when I am on the field. ... I do expect to be able to feel as though I can have an impact on the game at any point. Having that belief and confidence."
Adams came to the Raiders in 2022 and spent 37 games with the Silver and Black.
"I already miss that place," Adams said. "That is my home base now. I enjoyed every second that I was there. It was great. Living in Vegas was amazing. I was received by the community and the fans at a really high level. ... I got a lot of love for Vegas. Those fans were amazing. Like I said, once a Raider, always a Raider. I may be over here right now, but in spirit, I'm not going nowhere."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.