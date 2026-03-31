The Connection Between Kubiak, Janocko Will Prove Vital

The Las Vegas Raiders have essentially an entirely new coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders' front office hired Klint Kubiak to help fix a bad Raiders offense from top to bottom. Las Vegas' offense has been, directly or indirectly, the most significant factor in the team's struggles.

Kubiak's arrival was the Raiders' front office's first step towards fixing the unit. Las Vegas then quickly filled out Kubiak's coaching staff. Most notably, the Raiders hired Andrew Janocko as their offensive coordinator and promoted Rob Leonard from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Connections

The Raiders have already begun revamping their offense, adding wide receiver Jalen Nailor, and center Tyler Linderbaum. These two additions are the first of many to come for the unit. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza will likely be the next addition to the mix in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Kubiak, Janocko, and Mendoza will lead the way for Las Vegas moving forward. They join an offense that has Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, and a roster that will only continue to improve. However, the improvement of the offense overall will depend on Kubiak and Janocko's relationship.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I do [plan on continuing to call plays.] But I hope you guys know I've never called the game by myself. That's something we do as a coaching staff together. We plan together. We communicate on game day together, quarterback coach, pass game coordinator, run game coordinator, that is a group effort,” Kubiak said after accepting the Raiders' head coaching position.

“So, I plan on continuing to collaborate with our coaches and making everybody a part of the game planning process. You know, whoever sends it into the QB and says, ‘Wristband 13,’ I think anybody can do that, but how we communicate on game day will be really important.”

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have tried and failed many times to find a head coach and an offensive coordinator who could collectively or individually figure things out. Having an improved roster will help Las Vegas' new round of coaches, but it will still be their responsibility to get Las Vegas' players to produce.

Las Vegas has had more than a few offensive coordinators recently. Janocko must find a way to help Kubiak and company turn things around.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who once coached with both Kubiak and Janocko while all three were with the Minnesota Vikings. Stefanski explained what makes both coaches unique and why he believes both will be successful in their new, respective roles.

"Those are my guys, Klint and Janocko. I am very happy for them, winning a Super Bowl and going and getting a job in Las Vegas. They are both wired very similarly. They are grinders. Both are sons of coaches. I think that is evident in their work ethic. There is nobody better than those two guys," Stefanski said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images