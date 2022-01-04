Carr With A Chance to Post Joey Bosa up Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive end Joey Bosa had some bitter comments about Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr after their win earlier this season.

Comments made from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa really got under the skin of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr back in an earlier divisional matchup this season.

In Week four of this season, the Chargers were victorious at home in SoFi Stadium. Carr threw for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in his team's 28-14 loss. He was also sacked four times.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. "And you saw on (defensive end Christian Covington's) sack. He was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there.”

At that moment, Carr felt displeased about the bitter comments Bosa had said about him.

“I don’t think he watched the game in the same order I did,” Carr said of Bosa. “I think he was trying to get under my skin. He’s probably mad because I was talking a lot of crap to him during the game. It was an emotional day for them.”

Week 18 is upon us and just as Carr said earlier in the season, ‘We’ll see them again.”

Earlier in the season, the Raiders had a 3-0 run before losing their first game of the season in Los Angeles. This weekend, they will be on another 3-game winning streak with a chance to shut Bosa and all his doubters down on Sunday Night Football, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.

It should be a great motivation for Carr to respond to Bosa's comments with a win and eliminate one of his divisional rivals in the last game of the season.

