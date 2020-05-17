RaiderMaven
Ex-Raider Rodger Bird Dies at 76

by Tom LaMarre

Rodger Bird, who started at safety and was a kick returner for the Oakland Raiders from 1966-68, including played in Super Bowl II, died on Saturday at his home in Henderson, Ky., at the age of 76. Cause of death was not reported.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Bird was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 1966 American Football League Draft out of Kentucky, where he was an All-Southeastern Conference selection at running back as a junior and senior.

At Kentucky, Bird finished with 1,699 career rushing yards with 21 touchdowns in three seasons and was named first team All-American in 1965 by Time magazine.

“The Raiders Family is saddened to learn of the passing of Rodger Bird,” the Raiders said in a statement. “ … The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with the Bird family at this time.”

Bird twice was named second team All-AFL and was the AFL’s 1966 Defensive Rookie of the Year in an era when tackling statistics were not kept, but the made eight interceptions that he returned for 110 yards and a 23-yard touchdown in 38 career games.

In addition, he returned 94 punts for 1,063 yards, including a 78-yarder, and 25 kickoffs for 533 yards.

Bird started in the Raiders’ 40-7 victory over the Houston Oilers in the 1967 AFL Championship Game at the Oakland Coliseum, and in their 33-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

However, his career was cut short by two shoulder surgeries, and he retired after the 1968 season.

