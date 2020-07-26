Fans Required to Wear Masks at NFL Games

The NFL has officially announced that fans will be required to wear face masks at games this season. The announcement came from league spokesperson Brian McCarthy, tweeting out a picture of him with a mask on with a message saying, “for those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings.”

The announcement comes after multiple teams have announced that they will plan to have significantly reduced numbers of fans for their games, with both the New York Giants and the New York Jets saying that they won’t be hosting fans at all this season. Other teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will be putting a cap on their attendance, so no more than say 20,000 or something less than that will be in their stadium, and some teams haven’t yet decided.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has said that he won’t attend games if the fans can’t, and at this rate, he anticipates not having any fans at all, although the Raiders haven’t made an official announcement at this time. Either way, for teams that will have fans, this was likely a measure that they would have put in themselves, so it doesn’t surprise that the League ended up just mandating it for all teams.

Granted for teams like the Giants and the Jets, they won’t have to worry since fans won’t be at their games (although it’ll likely be required for any other staff in the stadium), but for the teams that will be having fans, keeping up on proper safety measures will be necessary. The last thing the league needs is bad press and potential lawsuits from fans contracting the virus because masks weren’t required.

