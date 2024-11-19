Former NFL Star Reveals Surprising Reason For Joining Raiders
Back in 2014 when the Las Vegas Raiders were still playing in Oakland, they signed one of the premier pass rushers on the free-agent market, landing former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck.
Tuck was at the back end of his career at the time, but he had just completed an impressive 2023 campaign in which he racked up 63 tackles and 11 sacks.
The Raiders were hoping he would boost a defense in serious need of assistance, but Tuck struggled during his two years in the Bay, totaling 57 tackles and six sacks across 20 games.
The Raiders were certainly not a very impressive team in general at the time, so Tuck's decision to join the club at that stage of his NFL tenure was somewhat puzzling.
But during a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast, Tuck explained why he decided to ink a deal with Oakland.
"I actually liked the Raiders. I liked the black and silver," Tuck said. "But I didn't have relationships in Silicon Valley. So when I went out there, I was like man, I know just about everybody I need to know or want to know on the east coast, and if I don't know them, I know the people who can get me in touch with them. I don't know anybody on the west coast. Why not go out here?"
Essentially, Tuck wanted to start building a network out west, so part of the reason he moved out to California was from a business perspective.
But there was also another, more interesting factor: his loyalty to Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
"The other reason honestly was because I didn't want to play against the Giants," Tuck said. "I actually did not want to sack Eli Manning. That's a true story."
Tuck spent the first nine years of his career in the Big Apple, winning a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Giants during the 2007-08 and 2011-12 campaigns. Manning piloted both of those championship victories, and Tuck played a major role in each of them.
And remember: Tuck was a teammate of Antonio Pierce during his first Super Bowl run.
The Notre Dame product also made a couple of Pro Bowl appearances with New York and earned one First-Team All-Pro selection. He logged four double-digit sack seasons with Big Blue.
