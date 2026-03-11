Maxx Crosby's Camp Gives Their Side of the Failed Ravens Deal

Just as the NFL world was buzzing last week when the Raiders traded away their face of the franchise player, Maxx Crosby, to the Baltimore Ravens, it was short-lived.

That is because yesterday, the Ravens backed out of the deal. Ravens back out of the deal because of medical concerns. In the trade, the Raiders would have received two first-round picks. One in the 2026 NFL Draft and the other in next year's draft. It was shocking as things like this do not usually happen.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby's Agent Speaks on Situation

With the NFL world wondering what happened and why the Ravens did not go through with the deal, Crosby's agent, CJ LaBoy, gave a statement.

"Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache," said LaBoy on X/Twitter. "Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons."

Many questions remain about this blockbuster deal not been finalized. We will find out more about this in the days to come. The deal was to be official today as the NFL's New League Year is set to begin. That is why it is important that the Raiders get their other free agent deals done. And we are going to see what deals become official today. The way that the Ravens backed out of the Crosby deal has not sat well with other general managers around the NFL.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As of now, Crosby is a Raider once again, and he will continue his rehab. Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League, and a trade could still happen, but it is a hold for now, and for any team looking to make a trade happen.

"Raiders already have received calls from “several” teams inquiring about the availability of Maxx Crosby in a trade, per source. For now the Raiders are prepared to get Crosby healthy and have him play for Las Vegas. But they are listening to other teams," said Adam Schefter on Twitter/X.

