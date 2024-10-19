Frustrated Raiders Looking to Build Confidence With Road Win Over Rams
There are plenty of things missing from the Las Vegas Raiders this season.
Arguably, the most significant is healthy and consistent play. The Raiders have not had either of those things through the season’s first six games and are desperately hoping to change that with a win over the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.
The Raiders have also missed numerous opportunities to put teams away after jumping to an early lead. Their inability to close out games has cost them at least a game, likely more.
Still, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was open and honest about the frustration he and the players in the locker room have felt.
"Yeah, a lot of frustration in the building,” Pierce said. “Because the last two weeks, I think we’ve seen wins and opportunity slip away in front of our hands by our own fault, right? And I think as we talked throughout this week, if you go and look at the opponent, and you look at yourself and say, 'Okay, why are these things happening, and how do we fix them?' But more importantly, why when we have a lead or we have an opportunity to put our foot on somebody's throat, why are we not doing it?
“And again, I have to do a better job of getting our guys going for 60 minutes. Obviously, we're coming out of the gate strong. But not even that, along with the coordinators and the players have to have that want to and that desire, right? And like we said, man, just squeezing everything that we've got out of ourselves to make sure we come away with a victory.'"
The frustration felt among the Raiders players and coaches is a good thing. At the very least, it shows that they care about their shortcomings on game day and are working hard to fix them. At 2-4, the Raiders will face a struggling Rams team. While any team can win on any given Sunday, the Raiders must go to Los Angeles and win the game if they hope to salvage this season. While the season has not gone as expected, the Raiders can get back on the right track.
With the return of linebacker Divine Deablo and defensive end Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' defense is as about as healthy as they will be this season. They must take advantage of the opportunity to beat a struggling team on Sunday.
