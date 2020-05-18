Gruden Opens Up About Draft Picks

by Tom LaMarre

General Manager Mike Mayock did all the talking about the Las Vegas Raiders’ Class of 2020 during the NFL Draft, but recently Coach Jon Gruden has opened up about some of the Silver and Black’s selections.

And as you might guess, Gruden likes what he sees, just as he and Mayock did with their Class of 2019 that turned out to be one of the best and deepest in the NFL.

This year’s group starts with wide receiver Henry Ruggs of Alabama, who was the first wideout off the board when the Raiders took him with the 12th overall pick, to the surprise of some who had Ruggs’ Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee of Oklahoma rated higher.

“We were able to really concentrate on Henry Ruggs, from our house, make a specific reel to ask him specific questions,” Gruden told the San Jose Mercury News. “We even asked him to memorize formations and asked him to regurgitate it to us, and I don’t think we had a receiver or anybody at any position perform better in terms of football intelligence than Henry Ruggs.

“A lot of it has to do with Alabama, playing the pro-style system. A lot of it really had to do with this guy has the ‘it’ factor. He loves it. He learns it quick. Comes easy to him. And we all know he’s fast physically. But when you find out he’s fast mentally, he can handle a lot of stuff. We think we’ve got someone with a chance to be great.

“You remember Cliff Branch. You remember the speed factor with the Raiders. It’s something we have to get back in our organization and we think Ruggs will be a big part of it.”

Ruggs’ draft status rose after he ran a rapid 4.27 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which led the Raiders to make what many called a reach when they picked him.

Many people said the same thing when the Raiders chose cornerback Damon Arnette seven picks later.

“I just look at his tape,” Gruden said of Arnette. “I’ve heard people say, ‘He’s not a first-round pick on our board.’ Well, whose board are we talking about? Then, if you’re in to analytics, according to Profootballfocus.com he had the best QB rating against him of any corner in the draft. I mean, he’s a hell of a player. That’s why I like him.

“He played at Ohio State. He played big in big games. He’s an excellent tackler, a confident corner. He’s comfortable in bump and run. When we watched him play against good receivers he played good. And he just gives us something we need, something we cherish here. A physical, press confident corner that’s not afraid to hit you.”

With their second of three picks in the third round, the Raiders selected versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. of Kentucky.

Bowden, who played wide receiver, quarterback and was a kick returner for the Wildcats, runs the 40 in the 4.4 and will play running back for the Raiders—although he could be utilized all over the field.

“He sees football,” Gruden said of Bowden. “He understands football concepts."

Said Bowden: “I’m not set on one position. I just want to win games and championships. I’ll go wherever Coach Gruden wants me to go. He said he wants to do a lot of things with me and I’m ready to get onboard.”

The Raiders saved what might be Gruden’s favorite pick in the draft for their last one, going for cornerback Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech in the fifth round.

Robertson is only 5-8 and 187 pounds, but is known for his aggressiveness.

“I hate to come out and say he’s my favorite guy, but selfishly, deep down, somewhere inside of me, I wanted that guy bad,” Gruden said of Robertson, who he compared to Ronde Barber, who played for him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I just love what he’s about.

“He’s got a lot of Ronde Barber traits. He’s a different dude on game day. He’s not little, he’s just short. He’s just not tall. He’s a powerful guy, he’s got great quickness, he’s got incredible recognition and he’s a good tackler.”

Robertson made 14 interceptions and had 34 passes defensed at Louisiana Tech, in addition to four sacks and 23 tackles for losses.

And he capped off what the Raiders believe is another strong draft class.