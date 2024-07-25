How Will Coach Antonio Pierce Define Success for the Raiders This Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders have turned the page on last season and have begun training camp, hoping to have a much better season than the most recent one.
Last season, the Raiders entered training camp with a new veteran quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, their star running back holding out for a new contract and one of the highest-paid offenses in the National Football League.
This season, they enter training camp with two legitimate options at running back and three at the running back position. Additionally, they enter training camp with no holdouts, and every player is working towards the same goals, which may or may not have been the case last season. The Raiders enter the season with Coach Antonio Pierce at the helm after relieving Josh McDaniels of his duties halfway through last season. Coach Pierce has proved to be a coach the players believe in and are willing to play hard for.
As is usually the case with the Raiders, many experts in and around the league have shared their opinions of the expectations for the Silver and Black this upcoming season. Most of those expectations are not the most optimistic. However, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has his definition of what will make the forthcoming season successful for him and his team, which may differ from those on the outside looking in.
“Being consistent [will make this season a success.] [I] don’t want to go through the roller coaster of the season,” Pierce said at training camp on Tuesday. “We’re going to lose games. I’d love for us to go undefeated; that would be a goal, but there has only been one team to ever do it. It's hard to do, but it's just to be a consistent team. Win, lose, or draw with what you see with the effort, the discipline, the purpose, the all-out brotherhood, and doing it the Raider Way. I hope we can do that. Sometimes, the ball is not going to bounce our way, and the clock is going to hit zero, and we’re not winning; we didn’t come out victorious, but more importantly, the way we play. Did it sound right? Did it look right? If we can do that, I’ll be pleased, but obviously, there's goals that are higher than that we really want to reach.”
