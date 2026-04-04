The Raiders' Best Offensive Options in the Second Round

The Las Vegas Raiders have two picks in the first 40 selections, including the first overall pick. The first overall pick is basically locked down, which leaves a lot of intrigue for what they can do with the 36th overall pick.

They've done plenty to address their offense in the offseason, but they can never have enough help on that side of the ball. Klint Kubiak is an offensive specialist, which means their first two selections should be used on offense. Who should they be considering after drafting Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick?

Offensive Options in the Second Round

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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A good way the Raiders can make a good impression on their new franchise quarterback is by getting him a target he's familiar with, and Omar Cooper Jr. was one of his favorite targets in 2025. A receiver is the best direction they can go in the second round, especially if it means selecting an agile receiver with a big frame.

He had 13 touchdowns in 2025 and seven in 2024, which shows that his connection with Mendoza in the red zone is on a positive trajectory. He's also impressive carrying the ball, which means Kubiak can be creative in how he utilizes him.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another receiver they need to consider is the explosive Chris Brazzell II. Their only receiver who can blaze down the field for explosive plays projects to be Dont'e Thornton Jr., with his speed, but Brazzell II can give them that as well as an impressive catch radius, which would give him more consistency than just a big play merchant.

His quick release and long strides make him the perfect candidate to be Kirk Cousins or Mendoza's first look on slant plays. Teams are going to have to respect his speed and danger when running up the field, which is just going to open up the field for the entire offense.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If Kenyon Sadiq is still available in the second round, the Raiders can't pass up on him. They have Brock Bowers as their star tight end, but Sadiq is so athletic and a versatile route-runner that he'd be the best backup tight end in the NFL. They can also use heavier tight end sets to have them on the field at the same time.

The Raiders would have the best tight end room if they pair Sadiq with Bowers. Selecting Sadiq would cover up some of their weaknesses in their receiving room and would give them the option of letting Bowers walk once his contract is up if Sadiq impresses.