Super Star Jason Witten Gets New Start for Raiders

When tight end Jason Witten decided to leave America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, after 16 seasons, he looked around and found another iconic franchise, the Las Vegas Raiders, and decided to join Raider Nation.

The 6-6, 236-pound Witten seems bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with 1,215 receptions for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns in his career, but apparently new Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t want him back at the age of 38.

“First off, you play 16 years and you think you’ve seen it all and then 2020 happens,” said Witten, who came out of a one-year retirement last season and caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns. “It’s a different experience for me putting on that (Raiders) uniform … for the first time.

“I’ll have time to reflect at another point in my life. I’ve always felt like you live in the now, you hold yourself to high standards, you compete and all that stuff works itself out.

It’s been a really neat experience for me.”

Witten, selected by the Cowboys in the third round (No. 69 overall) out of Tennessee in the 2003 NFL Draft, comes in knowing that Darren Waller is the starter after becoming quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite receiver in a breakthrough season by making 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders also have promising young tight end Foster Moreau, so Witten will be battling for playing time but is expected to be used extensively in double tight end formations, especially in the red zone—where the Raiders struggled last season.

“It’s just an honor and privilege to be a Vegas Raider and be a part of this organization, and have the opportunity to play (for) Coach (Jon) Gruden and for (owner) Mark Davis and (General Manager) Mike Mayock,” said Witten, who was an analyst on Monday Night Football during his year out of football in 2018. “It’s a talented, young team.

“I think when you get to this age, it’s all about the fit and the role, and it made a lot of sense for me. Dallas will always be such an important part of my career. You spend 16 years somewhere, I’ll always have special moments there. In this business, you have to find the right fit and opportunity. And this made a lot of sense here in Vegas.”

Of course, Witten knows as much about the tight end position as anyone in football, which should benefit Waller, 27, and Moreau, 23.

And Witten has no problem being a mentor.

“When you want to come in and have a veteran presence, you got to share with guys and be open to that,” said Witten, who made the Pro Bowl 11 times, was selected first-team All-Pro twice and second-team twice. “I’ve been blown away by that approach of just being very open and very gracious sharing their experiences.

“That’s a big part of playing in this league, is to be able to trust the guy beside you and know what he’s about and you can count on him at critical times. … I think that has been a good experience for us and it will only continue to grow now that we’re together.”

Even though he figures to be with the Raiders for only a short time, Witten joins the Silver and Black’s great legacy of tight ends, which started with Billy Cannon in the 1960s and also includes Hall of Famer Dave Casper, Raymond Chester, Todd Christensen, Rickey Dudley, Ethan Horton, Zach Miller, and Jared Cook—who all made the Pro Bowl at least once.

Waller was snubbed for that honor last season, but it will be impossible to overlook him if he continues to improve, and Witten should play a role in that.

But he wants to make an impact on the field, too, with the time he has left.

“I have a tremendous passion and love for the game of football, especially at this level,” said Witten, who isn’t a starter for the first time since his rookie season. “I knew fairly early in the process that once this game’s gone, they move on and it’s a young man’s game. I certainly realize that. I was thankful to have the opportunity to come back and put a lot of work in.

“I’ve had high standards for myself. And, the experiences that I’ve had from playing, so much of the tight end position is all of the little nuances that go into allowing you to be successful in the run game, pass protection and route running. I’ve been fortunate to stay healthy and find ways to be savvy enough to still have an edge to you.”

And now, instead of wearing a star, he’s doing it in Silver and Black.

