John Madden to Appear on the Cover of Madden 23

EA Sports revealed its cover of this year’s Madden NFL 23 by honoring its namesake, Hall of Fame head coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden.

The announcement comes on the anniversary of the first launch when it was called John Madden Football on June 1, 1988, also known as Madden Day.

The Madden NFL 23 cover marks the first time since 2000 that Madden himself has been on the cover.

The iconic video covers will pay tribute to Madden's career as a Super Bowl winning head coach as well as his broadcasting career.

Madden will appear in three different covers, including one featuring artwork from Chuck Styles, who's responsible for the Madden 23 All Madden Edition.

"As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it's a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art," Styles said in a statement.

One of the others will showcase Madden at the Rose Bowl celebrating his Oakland Raiders’ 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

In the third, he is wearing a broadcaster’s headset and scribbling pass patterns on the viewer’s screen as he did during his broadcasting career.

“There are so many ways that we’re trying to live up to, aspire to, the legend that Coach Madden was, in our game this year,” Mike Mahar, EA Tiburon’s senior producer for the Madden NFL series, told media last week at a preview event and cover reveal for the forthcoming game.

Madden died unexpectedly on December 28 at the age of 85.

He led the Raiders to a 103-32-7 regular-season record, a Super Bowl win in the 1976 season and seven division titles. In 2006, the legend was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his coaching career he would join the broadcasting booth, where he won multiple Emmys throughout his career at all major sporting networks.

Madden 23 gameplay will be focused around honoring Madden’s legacy. The game will feature an interactive experience that will showcase two versions of the legendary coach leading opposing teams in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. His voice will also be featured during games using remastered audio clips.

Raider Nation will have their iconic head coach on the Madden cover once again.

