Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden Make COVID-19 Case Clear

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders made their point very clear to their players that COVID-19 can strike anyone at any time.

When the players logged on to a Zoom call in which they were expecting to see Jon Gruden, they saw assistant Rich Bisaccia. The team was informed that Gruden had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Later, they were told the truth, but the point was made abundantly clear. The Raiders organization and their head coach wanted them to understand that the virus can strike anyone, at any time.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported, "This virus that Gruden himself said that 'that they want to crush,' could pop up and it doesn't discriminate. This is something that we could face at some point in the season whether it is our head coach or our starting quarterback, whatever."

It was recently announced that there will be no fans in the Allegiant Stadium this season, as a health precaution during this pandemic. The four preseason games have also been canceled as the National Football League attempts to save the season and maintain optimum safety for their players and fans.

