BREAKING: Raiders GM John Spytek Delivers Update on QB Search
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have a quarterback issue that they need to resolve this offseason, but it's not going to be easy.
Things would have been a lot simpler had the Raiders ended up with one of the top two picks in the NFL Draft, and for a while, they were trending that way. However, Las Vegas fell to sixth in the draft order, which has certainly thrown a wrench into things.
Now, landing one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward will be incredibly complicated, and while there is still hope that one of them slips to No. 6, the Raiders can't rely on it.
That means Las Vegas may have to get creative with its quarterback search this offseason, and general manager John Spytek provided an update on the situation at the Scouting Combine this week.
"Not to be kind of cliche here, but any avenue that we can find a quarterback, we're going to explore," Spytek told reporters. "Obviously, there's free agents, there are some guys in the building we want to give a chance to compete."
The Raiders have been linked to numerous signal-callers slated to hit the free-agent market, ranging from Sam Darnold to Russell Wilson to Justin Fields. Spytek says that Las Vegas will exhaust all of its options.
"We're just going try to find as many guys as we can to load that room up, and have a great competition in there," Spytek added.
Currently, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are the top two quarterbacks on the Raiders' roster, and while both are capable players, they are not viewed as franchise players.
The jury is also largely out on a free agent like Darnold, who had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024 but was viewed as a bust in his first six NFL seasons prior.
Las Vegas' best bet may be to try and trade up to land a quarterback in April, but that is obviously easier said than done.
The Raiders may be faced with the possibility of having to roll out a bridge option in 2025 before attempting to find a more long-term solution for 2026, but we'll see what happens.
