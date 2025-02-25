Why the Raiders Should Avoid a Khalil Mack Reunion
An old friend of the Las Vegas Raiders is preparing to hit the free-agent market in the coming weeks, as Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack is seeking another pay day.
Mack is widely viewed as one of the top defensive players that will be available next month, and some are already wondering if the Raiders could pursue a reunion with the future Hall-of-Famer.
After all, Las Vegas is loaded with cap space, and it could absolutely use another pass rusher alongside of Maxx Crosby after totaling just 38 sacks in 2024.
But the harsh reality of the situation is that Mack is absolutely not the answer for the Raiders. Not anymore.
Mack is now 34 years old and showed signs of obvious decline this past season. He finished with 39 tackles and six sacks, representing his lowest sack output since his rookie campaign (unless you include 2021 when he totaled six sacks in seven games, but that shouldn't really count).
Is Mack still a good player? Sure, but he would fit best on a team ready to win the Super Bowl; not a rebuilding squad like the Raiders that needs to spend money in all the right places.
The nine-time Pro Bowler is expected to earn anywhere between $20-25 million annually this offseason (Pro Football Focus has him at $22.5 million), and most anticipate that he will land a multi-year deal. Even if it's only two years, that's too much for Las Vegas, which needs to get younger.
Heck, there are some who actually want the Raiders to entertain trading the 27-year-old Crosby, so why would they pursue a similar player who is seven years his elder? It doesn't make much sense.
Nostalgia is certainly a strong emotion, and Mack was great during his Silver and Black days. He won a Defensive Player of the Year award in Oakland in 2016, and he also made three trips to the Pro Bowl while earning a couple of First-Team All-Pro selections during his four-year stint with the Raiders.
Mack was a dominant force back then, but it's becoming very clear that the former first-round pick is fading.
Las Vegas definitely needs to add pass rushers, but Mack is not the right one. Not in 2025.
