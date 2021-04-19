Raiders Should Not Forget About LB Tanner Muse

Linebacker Tanner Muse missed his rookie season after injuring his toe which required surgery.

With all of this free agency talk and the 2021 NFL Draft right

One such player for the Raiders is linebacker Tanner Muse.

A former safety from Clemson, Muse was a 2020 third-round draft and 100th overall pick.

The Raiders were looking forward to his versatile defensive player, changing his position from safety to linebacker.

However, in early September, he injured his toe and had toe surgery. Muse missed his rookie season.

But with Muse reportedly healthy and ready to be at full strength in training camp, it does a couple of important things for the Silver and Black.

1. The Raiders aren’t pressured to use one of their early draft picks on a linebacker, as currently three linebackers plus Muse

2. Muse could surprise the Raiders after his year of absence and become one of the starting linebackers for the Raiders

Muse is expected to start out with a role on special teams before transitioning into a full-time linebacker role.

During his time at Clemson, Muse appeared in 59 games with 39 starts as a safety. He finished his time as a Tiger with 192 career tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defended and one each of a forced fumble and fumble recovered for a touchdown.

Hopefully, Muse can bring over some of the talents he showed at Clemson to the Silver and Black.

