Raiders Maxx Crosby Receives Commitment to Excellence Award

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been awarded the Commitment to Excellence Award for the second consecutive year.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the perfect representation of what it means to don the Silver and Black.

And for the second year in a row, Crosby has been voted by his teammates as the recipient of the Commitment to Excellence Award.

The Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.

Crosby becomes the first defender to receive the award in back-to-back seasons since defensive back Charles Woodson earned it for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

In a season where Crosby deserves to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, it was the continuous effort as a leader on and off the field that separated him from the rest of the players in the locker room.

The Raiders edge rusher posted career numbers and earned his second-career Pro Bowl selection.

Crosby ranked first in tackles for losses (22), second in total tackles (87), tied for fourth in sacks (12.5), tied for first in forced fumbles (three) and second in quarterback hits (35).

His 87 tackles in 2022 are also the most by a defensive lineman in a single season in Raiders history and his 22 tackles for losses are the second most in a season in franchise history.

The Commitment to Excellence Award was re-named in 2002, after it originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award.

As the leader in the Raiders locker room and on the field, Crosby continues to perform at the highest level season after season.

In the last five years, only two recipients have received the franchise’s prestigious award, center Rodney Hudson from 2017-2020 and Crosby 2021-2022.

