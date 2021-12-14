Raiders NFL Draft Watch: Week 15

A young linebacker like Michigan'Wolverine David Ojabo could be in the Las Vegas Raiders' near future via the NFL Draft.

Production on the Las Vegas Raiders defense has undoubtedly gone downhill throughout the progression of the season.

This issue can be pinpointed in several areas, but the linebacker group might be the most in need of a revamp. There is a lack of youth within the position group, and a fresh set of legs could make a huge difference, especially considering what rookie Divine Deablo was able to do on Sunday.

David Ojabo, Michigan

Any NFL team would be lucky to pick up Michigan's David Ojabo in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound linebacker acts not only as a solid defender in coverage, but he has the ability to rush the quarterback like a defensive lineman.

And he has the size for it as well.

Ojabo has helped lead the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff and a No. 2 ranking in college football.

As a junior this season, the linebacker has recorded 24 solo tackles and 12.0 tackles for losses. Along with these remarkable numbers, he's also collected 11.0 sacks while forcing five fumbles.

Ojabo's best performance of the season was in Michigan's showdown with Wisconsin, a game in which the junior recorded five career-highs (total tackles, solo tackles, assisted tackles, tackles for loss, and sacks). The outing resulted in him receiving Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Ojabo's impressive junior campaign earned him a consensus First-Team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media.

The young linebacker's unique talent at his position is just what the Raiders could use on the defensive side of the ball. If he's on the board when Las Vegas is up to pick, it's almost a no-brainer to select this prospect.

