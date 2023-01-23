Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of bringing in depth at linebacker and Henry To’o To’o from Alabama can bolster the roster right away.

The Las Vegas Raiders had finally found stability at the linebacker position, but after a year of plagued injuries, the team was left to play out two rookies until the end of the season.

The linebacker position is also losing four players to free agency, unless they re-sign a few players, the Raiders will be left extremely thin at the linebacker position.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be busy evaluating a handful of players via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft to help bolster the position right away.

Meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential linebacker prospects the Raiders might consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

Linebacker Henry To’o To’o, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama’s starting WILL (middle linebacker) Henry To’o To’o is a valuable option to replace, replenish and improve the linebacker position.

To’o To’o stands 6-2 and weighs 228 pounds, a lengthy athletically gifted linebacker who can get to the running back and tight ends quickly, and once he locks up the player, he is set to bring them down.

“In coverage, To’o To’o displays his speed, carrying slots and tight ends up the seam. He is physical, possessing the ability to shock blockers,” Draft Bible said of To’o To’o. “Smart linebacker who communicates pre-snap to get his defense lined up.”

The Alabama product excelled in the run game with his ability to get through blockers and stop the run.

But an area of concern for To’o To’o’s play is his second guessing of to attack first.

On film, he usually goes after the run first, which causes him to be out of position and allows the passing game to get the best out of him.

While his last season at Alabama was a huge improvement, he took bad angles causing him to miss easy tackles, missing 16 last season and 19 in 2021.

To’o To’o can fall to the Raiders on day two of the draft and perhaps day three, depending how the linebackers get selected.

If they do, they will be gaining an athletic linebacker with plenty of speed and strength at a much needed position.

The small flaws can be corrected at the next level, and can take some time to develop.

“He has to improve his processing skills to get on the field consistently. His speed should make him a special-teams contributor,” added Draft Bible.

