Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

On the eve of the Las Vegas Raiders hosting their divisional rival, the team has announced a few roster adjustments that could help pick up their first win of the season.

On Saturday, the team announced the signing of guard Alex Bars to the active roster from the practice squad.

Bars joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in March 2022.

He was waived during the roster cuts but was later signed to the practice squad.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears in 2019 where he played 38 games (11 starts) in his first three seasons in the NFL.

In 2021, Bars played in all 17 games with five starts after making a career-high eight starts in 2020. A native of Nashville, Tenn.

Bars played in 36 games with 26 starts in five seasons at Notre Dame.

In a corresponding move, the Silver and Black have waived offensive tackle Jackson Barton.

Barton appeared in four games in career in Las Vegas, lining up for a total of seven offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.

Additionally, the Raiders have re-signed former USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the practice squad. Pola-Mao was waived by the team after the signing of veteran safety Matthias Farley.

The Raiders also activated cornerbacks Nickell Robey-Coleman and Javelin Guidry from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Robey-Coleman is entering his 10th season and fifth NFL team.

Guidry in his third season in the league signed with the Raiders after spending the first two seasons with the New York Jets.

The activations make sense after cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Sam Webb were listed questionable for Sunday’s game on the final injury report.

