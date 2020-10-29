Previewing the Cleveland Browns Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off facing one of the top defenses in the entire NFL in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They’ll face a defense that’s gone through more up and downs when they face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

Ranking 29th in scoring defense by giving up 31.6 points per game, the Browns also rank first in generating turnovers, having forced 14 this season.

A large thanks for that aspect should go to defensive end Myles Garrett, the former No. 1 overall draft pick and one-time Pro Bowler.

Garrett leads the league in sacks with nine and has four forced fumbles this season. He’s been the most consistent pass rush presence for the Browns.

Other than him, though, the Browns haven’t got much consistency from anyone else.

Former Pro-Bowler Olivier Vernon has no sacks this year, continuing his downward trend after being traded to Cleveland last season.

Sheldon Richardson has provided 2.5 sacks from his defensive tackle spot, but other than that the secondary pass rush has been lacking.

On the other hand, the Browns secondary, led by Denzel Ward, has the kind of talent to be one of the better units in the NFL.

They have contributed to the Browns lead in takeaways, but they’ve also struggled in coverage, with even Ward having a 95-plus rating when targeted.

It all points to a prime opportunity for the Raiders to put up points in what will likely be a shootout considering the problems their own defense has had this year.

The Browns will have one advantage though, and that’s having one of the five best defensive players so far this season in Myles Garrett to rely on.

