Raiders Sign Cornerback Rasul Douglas

The Silver and Black announced yesterday that they have signed cornerback Rasul Douglas. He was an unrestricted free agent after spending the past season with the Carolina Panthers.

Last year, Douglas appeared in 14 games including 11 starts. He recorded a career-high 62 tackles including 50 solo tackles and added nine passes defended.

Douglas is expected to continue improving his numbers especially since he didn’t appear in all games last season. With the expanded NFL regular season to 17 games starting next season, if Douglas continues his performance on the field, he should be able to make yet another career-high in tackles.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, he served his first three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was originally the Eagles’ third-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the 99th overall draft pick.

Douglas also has six postseason appearances including a Super Bowl LII appearance during his rookie season.

In six postseason appearances, he has booked 10 stops and one pass defended.

Douglas is a young cornerback ready to continue making an impact on the field. Raider Nation should expect Douglas to be an active member of the secondary this upcoming season.

