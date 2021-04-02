NFL Owners Approve 17 Regular Season Games Schedule

Starting this year, the regular season will be expanded by one game. Since 1978, the regular season was 16 games long

For the first time since 1978, a significant change to the NFL schedule is being introduced.

On Mar. 30, NFL owners approved the expansion of the regular season to 17 games.

Until last year, there were 16 games in a regular season.

The additional game will be an AFC vs. NFC game based on division standing from the season before. Home teams will rotate between AFC and NFC teams. The AFC will be the home team this season.

Additionally, with the new enhanced schedule, all 32 teams will play at least one international game every eight years.

The Las Vegas Raiders are matched up against the Chicago Bears for the final game of the season. The Silver and Black will be hosting the game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says it’s a move that will enhance the game and help grow the game around the world.

"This is a monumental moment in NFL history," Goodell said in a statement. "The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world."

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin