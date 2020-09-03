SI.com
Cornerback Damon Arnette Seen Wearing Soft Cast at Practice

Hikaru Kudo

Cornerback Damon Arnette was seen wearing a soft cast in practice yesterday.

It was reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport last night that Arnette recently suffered a fracture in his thumb.

However, even with a soft cast on, Arnette was seen working with the first-team defense in practice.

The big question is: What does this mean for the Raiders?

It really depends on the severity of his injury. Although he was seen working with the starting defense, we don’t know how much pain Arnette was enduring through training camp. At this moment, observations are the only thing we can base predictions off of. If Arnette is feeling fine, he should still be ready to play in Week 1 due to the injury being a fracture.

With that said, the full story is yet to be known.

If let’s say Arnette’s injury is a severe one, he could be out for the first few weeks of practice. Perhaps practicing on a fractured thumb could have worsened the injury.

If Arnette misses any games this season, that’ll be a huge blow for the Raiders.

On Monday, the Silver and Back released cornerback Prince Amukamara after a move by coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock, which they put faith in their young cornerbacks.

Arnette is a key player here.

Sure, Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson are both still in play and can deliver on the field.

In his rookie season, Mullen had 50 tackles, including 42 solo tackles while Johnson had very limited playing time on the field last year.

Arnette is supposed to be in the mix and expected to get the starting position opposite of Mullen.

As the season inches closer, the Raiders will have a better understanding of how prepared and healthy Arnette is.

