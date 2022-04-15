Darius Philon Visits With Raiders as Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the defensive line a priority this offseason, what with adding edge rusher Chandler Jones and signing Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension.

Now, it seems Las Vegas is attempting to keep another one of its men in the trenches as part of its rotation.

Free-agent defensive tackle Darius Philon, who started on the D-line in two games for the Raiders last season, met with the franchise on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Philon came to Las Vegas last off-season after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in August of 2019. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers (then San Diego Chargers) in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Philon was with the Chargers for four seasons before he signed with the Cardinals in the spring of 2019.

The Arkansas product didn't show much promise in the league until the 2018 season with the Chargers when he started in 13 of 16 games and recorded 33 combined tackles, four sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

Philon would sign with the Raiders in the spring of 2021 after not appearing in an NFL game for three seasons. He appeared in 11 games and made back-to-back starts in two of Las Vegas' final three regular season games (Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts).

Philon showed out in the Raiders' crucial win over the Colts, recording eight combined tackles and a pass defended.

He would then take the field for his most defensive snaps of the season (35) against his former team, the Chargers. In that final regular-season game, Philon recorded a pass defended and four combined tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

In total, the defensive tackle posted 27 combined tackles, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks. His two sacks came in the same game when the Raiders were handed their first loss of the season by the Chargers. Even so, Las Vegas and Philon got the last laugh against the team that drafted him.

With former Raider defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson departing for the Seattle Seahawks, Philon could have a much more crucial role with Las Vegas if he chooses to re-sign.

Philon will, of course, have to fight for a starting role with former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

