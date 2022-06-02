Raiders Ranked Among Most Improved Teams

The Las Vegas Raiders have made the kinds of moves this offseason that have put the NFL community on notice.

When new coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler were hired, it wasn't immediately clear what direction they would take the Las Vegas Raiders to keep up with an ever-improving AFC West division.

To fans' surprise and excitement, they've gone for it this off-season, trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and signing prolific pass rusher Chandler Jones.

Those big moves can give the Raiders what they need to keep pace with their division rivals, and members of the NFL media share the same thinking.

That's evident with the Raiders being among six teams on NFL.com writer Marc Sessler profiles as having some of the most improved rosters.

The Raiders start out the list, with Sessler saying how the trade of Adams sets up McDaniels in a win-now situation.

"It cost the Raiders the top of their draft, but acquiring Adams for a first-and-second-rounder will prove to be a raging bargain if Derek Carr's BFF hits the ground running," Sessler said.

The history that Carr and Adams have with each other is well-documented, and that chemistry combined with what Carr already has with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller opens up all-new possibilities on offense.

Sessler also was apt in describing the new duo of Jones and Maxx Crosby on the edge for the Raiders defense as, "horror-inducing."

He did acknowledge potential pitfalls as well, with the other areas of the Raiders defense not yet a sure thing, along with the offensive line.

Even with those unknowns, Sessler went as far as to label trading for Adams as something the late Al Davis himself would appreciate.

That daring will certainly be needed, especially when two of the other teams on Sessler's list are the Raiders' division rivals, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

That only means the room for error for every team in the AFC West is going to be paper-thin if they want to have any chance of making the postseason.

What the Raiders can find solace in is that they've given themselves a chance, something fans haven't felt like they had much in the last two decades.

