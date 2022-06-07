Renfrow, Adams Among NFL's Most Reliable Receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders duo of wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow have the advanced stats to back up their star status.

In now having wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow on the same team, the Las Vegas Raiders have arguably two of the savviest players in the NFL.

Adams has the overall athletic advantage between the two, but skill-wise, Adams and Renfrow can make plays on any route from any formation.

It's the reason why both of them are among the top-10 most reliable targets based on the Net Gen Stats catch rate over expected (CROE) metric.

You might recall that Net Gen Stats also rated quarterback Derek Carr as a top deep-thrower in the league.

Having two receivers that both can maintain great efficiency while handling large target shares can only make those ratings even better.

Adams certainly can speak from experience in that regard, being targeted on 30% of the Green Bay Packers' total passes from last season.

It was the second-largest target share of any receiver last season, and the high volume actually suppressed his CROE slightly.

The reason for that amount of targets is because Adams can win from anywhere, as NFL.coms Nick Shook Illustrates:

"Adams tied for the most receptions when targeted on go routes, tied for the third most receiving touchdowns on slant routes (three)," said Shook.

"Led the NFL in receptions (77) outside the numbers and yards gained down the seams (914),... and finished fourth in yards after the catch (667)."

As a receiver, there is simply nothing Adams can't do, and Renfrow isn't too far behind from being able to make that claim himself.

Granted, he can't take the top off the defense the way Adams can, but the ways Renfrow can run his routes makes him an incredibly difficult cover.

"Renfrow finished fourth in average target separation when aligned wide, racked up the sixth most receiving yards (643) when aligned in the slot, and tied for 10th in receiving touchdowns caught outside the numbers (5)," said Shook.

His skill gets Renfrow wide open from anywhere, and with that ability, gives Carr an instant target every time.

These two now combined present any number of pick-your poison choices to opposing defensive backs.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin