Dave Ziegler: Lens Wider as General Manager

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler could not be more excited about his new job.

As a general manager, Ziegler says his “lens” grows wider now that he’s paying attention to all the “elements” for a successful NFL franchise.

“Yes, the lens does change,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think you know, the other times I’ve been here, really I was a pro director so the tasks as a pro director at a college combine, it’s definitely different.”

As general manager, everything is now under his control and he has to keep an eye and know what is going on.

“I was always involved in the college side so there was an element of interviewing players and things of that nature,” Zeigler said. “But you’re kind of more getting a pulse of what’s going on in the pro world, you know, during that time so when you come now as a general manager, there’s free agency obviously so there’s that pro element, there’s the college scouting element, there’s the interview element, there’s the formal interviews you know, which is a different type of element then what I was using to doing which is the informal stuff.”

“Then organizationally, there’s still that organization still being run so all the elements that, everything that is still going on back in Vegas, we’re still new so there’s still the element of hiring, all that stuff.”

“So you have a scope, the lens is definitely a lot wider now so it’s fun now.”

