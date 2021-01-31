Injuries Didn’t Stop DE Maxx Crosby

Typically, when a player gets injured, they’ll be told to sit out for however long it takes for them to recover.

Not for DE Maxx Crosby.

Apparently, Crosby was on the field playing with a broken right hand and torn left shoulder.

Think about that for a moment.

It’s hard enough to be hitting players with the force you have to on the football field.

It’s painful to injure a hand and a shoulder.

Apparently combining the two wasn’t painful to Crosby.

It actually pumped him up.

To be accurate, it was supposedly more painful in practice rather than games.

In practice.

Crosby has turned out to be the most reliable defensive end the Raiders currently have.

Out of Eastern Michigan University, his odds were against him making it big and finding success in the NFL.

Nonetheless, the defensive end proved his value to the team and the line quite literally is built around him.

With the arrival of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, the hope is that Crosby can finally get the support he needs on the other side of the line, which effectively makes Crosby even more efficient at his job.

Either way, the biggest point here is that Crosby played through not one but two injuries. He quite literally shook them away even though it was painful.

If that’s not a commitment to the team and the sport itself, I don’t know what is.

But that’s also the reason why Crosby is one of the best in the business.

