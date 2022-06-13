Skip to main content

Carr is Thrilled For Renfrow Following Extension

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is proud of his teammate Hunter Renfrow after receiving his two-year contract extension.

If there's one thing that is for certain about Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at this time, it's that he is beyond excited for the 2022 season.

While Carr is looking forward to reuniting with his college teammate Davante Adams, he seems just as eager to see how his teammates will progress between now and later this summer.

The recent noise surrounding the Silver and Black is the two-year, $32 million contract extension that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow signed on Friday. Carr couldn't have been happier for his teammate when he spoke with Vanessa Romo of KMPH FOX26 News at Valley Children's Hospital on Friday.

"I'm so proud of him," Carr said. "He worked for it, he earned it. He works extremely hard and [I'm] happy for his family, wife, and daughter. That's life-changing things that he probably didn't even think of when he was a kid. But now, he's probably just blown away. 

"And I'm so happy for him. He deserves every penny because I know he's like a lot of people I know -- he's gonna do a lot of good things with that money and help a lot of people."

Carr went on to add that every extension preceding Renfrow's was structured with purpose.

"I'm happy for him, I'm excited, and that's why Davante [Adams], Maxx [Crosby], myself -- that's why we did our contracts in certain ways so that we could get everybody to stay."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crosby signed his latest contract back in March when he and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension.

Las Vegas would then acquire Adams just days later, signing him to a five-year, $141.25 million deal. 

Carr then got his due less than a month later when he and the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

Crosby, Adams, Carr, Renfrow, and Chandler Jones -- who signed a three-year, $52.5 million deal in March -- are all the pinnacle of the Silver and Black and will now be together for the seasons to come. It seems that everything contract-related is going according to plan for the Raiders front office.

