Raiders Depth Chart Is Deep and Loaded With Talent

The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders have a luxury that hasn't been within the franchise in a long time: depth.

The fact that the Las Vegas Raiders have gone 2-0 in their first two preseason games with victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, while it’s better than losing, doesn’t really prove all that much.

What is impressive is the improved depth and talent the Raiders have shown, playing mostly reserves in the first two games.

“I think we’re better,” Coach Jon Gruden said. “I think we’ve got a chance to be much better and a lot deeper and be more competitive. I think we do have more depth, (but) it’s hard to update that question right now.

“We proved we can compete in the AFC West. We proved we can win on the road. Now we’ve got to prove we can win at a much higher level. The expectations are rising. But I think we have shown that we are much deeper than in the last few seasons.”

And people have noticed, especially with the Raiders signing free agents Yannick Ngakoue at defensive end and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Ngakoue apparently will start opposite defense end Maxx Crosby, with Jefferson alongside Johnathan Hankins, while Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib, and Malcolm Koonce are the reserves at defensive end, with Solomon Thomas, Gerald McCoy, and Malcolm Koonce backing up at defensive tackle.

“The Raiders’ defense continues to be torn down and rebuilt during the Jon Gruden era, and that includes at edge rusher,” one sportswriter noted. “Las Vegas made one of the league’s top free-agent signings when it snagged Yannick Ngakoue from Baltimore. Ngakoue is one of only five players in NFL history with 8.0-plus sacks in each of his first five seasons. The other four? Aaron Donald, Derrick Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, and Reggie White.

“Ngakoue’s running mate will be Maxx Crosby, who sits 14th in the league with 17 sacks over the past two seasons. Clelin Ferrell, Carl Nassib and third-round rookie Malcolm Koonce are the top depth options for an ascending group.”

Said Ngakoue: “I want the league to recognize us as that defensive line group is something that you can't mess with.”

The Raiders are so deep at linebacker that Nick Kwiatkoski, who was third on the team in tackles last season with 81, is playing behind former Pro Bowler Cory Littleton, Nicholas Morrow, and Tanner Muse, with Javin White, Asmar Bilal, Max Richardson, and Divine Deablo also in reserve.

The secondary also is deep, with starters Casey Howard Jr., Johnathan Abram, Tre-Von Moehrig and Trayvon Mullen backed up by Nevin Lawson, Damon Arnette, Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Karl Joseph, and Dallin Leavitt.

“These guys have been hungry from the day I walked in, and my understanding is that’s how they were last year, too,” said Gus Bradley, who is in his first season as the Raiders defensive coordinator. “They want to learn, they want to do well, so it’s been very good. I’ve been very pleased, as well as our staff, on their mindset.”

On the other side of the ball, if the revamped offensive line can provide quarterback Derek Carr with time to throw and open holes for Josh Jacobs, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, the Raiders should be explosive because they are loaded with weapons.

Left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Richie Incognito are the only returning starters, but right guard Denzelle Good filled in often and well for injured teammates the last two years, while center Andre James learned from Pro Bowl center while showing his talent when he did get the chance to play, and right tackle Alex Leatherwood looks to be a star in his first season.

And there’s plenty in reserve with guard John Simpson, tackle Brandon Parker, center Nick Martin, guard Lester Cotton, center Jimmy Morrissey and guard Patrick Omameh.

Jacobs leads a backfield that includes free-agent signee Kenyan Drake, Jalen Richard, youngsters Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons, plus fullback Alec Ingold.

“Oh yeah, absolutely, very diverse,” said Carr, who is backed up by capable veterans Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman. “Can’t forget about (Richard). He’s caught about 50 choice routes for us. Josh, out of the backfield, when he gets a ball in his hands anytime, there are so many check-downs I throw to him that turn into 16-yard gains. Now we have Kenyan, who was a receiver. He can run those routes. And then Alec Ingold. He is making plays down the field.”

Darren Waller has proven to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL in the last two seasons, and Foster Moreau and Derrick Carrier give Gruden what he needs to employ the double and triple tight end formations he loves.

And then there is the deep receiver corps that consists of speedy Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, John Brown, Willie Snead, Keelan Doss, DJ Turner, and Dillon Stoner.

Add kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole, and this is easily the deepest and most talented roster Gruden has had to choose from as he enters the fourth season of his second stint with the Raiders.

