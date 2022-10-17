Predicting Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

At 1-4 coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have major ground to make up if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season.

Fortunately for them, their schedule for the rest of the season offers immediate opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders to get right back in the hunt.

The Raiders' remaining strength of schedule is tied for the 26th easiest in the NFL, with their opponents winning percentage at 45 percent.

They should be favored against the Houston Texans (1-3-1) in Week 7, before going on the road to face the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) in back-to-back weeks.

None of those teams are anything close to world-beaters, including the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1), who the Raiders play in Week 10.

Those four games offer the Raiders the best chance at making up ground in the AFC West standings before their schedule gets a little tougher.

After facing the Colts, they will go back on the road for their second game against the Denver Broncos (2-3) and then to face the Seattle Seahawks (3-3).

The Raiders have the advantage knowing they've already beat Denver, but Seattle has surprised fans with its explosive offense.

Las Vegas will have its rematch against the Los Angeles Chargers (3-2) at home next, then travel to face the currently disappointing Los Angeles Rams (3-3).

The Raiders then have three of their last four games at home, first against the New England Patriots (3-3) and then going back on the road one more time to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4).

Those games, especially the one against the Steelers, could see the Raiders favored, but they probably won't be in their final two games.

In those, the Raiders will be playing two Super Bowl contenders, the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2).

If the Raiders improve, they could finish at least 3-3 in the AFC West, and could end up with an overall record of 8-9 or 9-8.

That total probably won't be good enough to make the playoffs, but the window is open for the Raiders to improve on that prediction.

