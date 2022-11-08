Raiders Place LB Divine Deablo on IR, Sign Veteran CB

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent leading tackler, linebacker Divine Deablo to the injured reserve list, the team announced on Monday.

The second-year player was questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with back and wrist injuries.

And on the second snap of the game, Deablo would exit the field in what appeared to have suffered a forearm injury.

Now with the confirmation, Deablo will be sidelined for at least four games, and could return as early as Week 14, which will be against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

It’s a huge blow to the already struggling defense that has blown three big leads, including last week’s 27-20 loss to the Jags where they once again blew a 17 point lead.

Deablo is the Raiders leading tackler with 73 tackles and one pass deflection while playing nearly every defensive snap over the start of the season.

No other player on the Raiders defense has 50 tackles this season, and as it showed last Sunday, his presence will be missed.

The Raiders defense relied heavily on linebacker Blake Martinez through last week’s game, alongside Denzel Perryman and could open up the field for other players in the roster.

In the corresponding move the Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the active roster and reverted cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

As reported earlier, Jones IV joins the Silver and Black after making stops with the Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2019), who originally selected him in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jones IV has appeared in 50 games with 25 starts in his career, recording 144 tackles (110 solo), four interceptions, 29 pass deflections and one forced fumble.

After being waived by the Seahawks last week, Jones IV will have an opportunity for a fresh start with the Raiders who are looking for answers in the secondary.

