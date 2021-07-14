Raiders Opposing RB's No.2: Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will be looking to attack the revamped Las Vegas Raiders defense.

The NFL preseason amazingly is just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

After looking at the three best quarterback matchups the Raiders will have, we now move to the three best running backs.

We'll be staying in the NFC East after examining Saquon Barkley and move to Dallas to look at our no.2 RB, Ezekiel Elliott.

Ever since he was taken with the fourth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Elliott has been either the main face or one of the main faces of the Dallas Cowboys.

That of course invites a lot of scrutinies, which Elliott is no stranger to. His play last season did him no favors in that department.

Elliott had the worst season of his career in 2020, only having 244 carries for 979 yards and six touchdowns rushing, adding 52 catches for 338 yards receiving.

He had a career-low yard per carry average of just four and was rated as just the 49th best back in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Those struggles did come with some caveats, such as quarterback Dak Prescott only playing five games and the Cowboy's offensive line being injured all season.

With better health and likely plenty of motivation to show he's still one of the best backs in the league, Elliott could be primed for a bounce-back season.

If he's able to return to his former All-Pro form, then the Raiders will just have that much more to worry about when they play Dallas on Thanksgiving.

