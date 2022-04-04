Dave Ziegler is Excited to Explore the Las Vegas Community

While Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler hasn't been able to explore the community yet due to work, he says he's excited to meet and join the Las Vegas community.

While many might easily get locked into the football aspect when it comes to new staff, it’s also important to realize that the new hires are entering the new community.

But so far, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler hasn’t been able to explore the community as he has been too busy with work.

“Yeah, I would say I haven’t got too far outside of the facility and back to the M hotel you know at this point but we’re in the process,” Ziegler said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “My wife’s come out, looked at houses and those types of things so we’re excited about it.”

Having three children, the wife is probably busy figuring out family life while Ziegler is given the task of figuring out players and personnel during the off-season.

Ziegler did say he’s excited about exploring the community as many people in the area are passionate about where they live.

“Obviously people have come (as a) tourist destination but just to kind of learn about some of the communities and hear about some of the schools and there’s a lot of people that I met here that talk passionately about where they live,” Ziegler said.

“We’re excited to kind of explore and settle in and become part of that community.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin