McDaniels Talks About the Process of Putting Staff Together

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talked about the process of putting a brand new staff together.

One of the major shifts this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders is the implementation of new staff under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Recently at the NFL Scouting Combine, McDaniels talked about his process of putting a staff together.

“I think you know, part of putting together a staff is the continuity of chemistry that the group of either side of the ball will have with one another,” McDaniels said. “I think personalities are important, experience is important, youthful ideas and things like that are important. You know, room for growth.”

He’s already got that process started by hiring Mick Lombardi as the next offensive coordinator while Patrick Graham has been confirmed as the next defensive coordinator. Lombardi served as the wide receivers coach for the past two seasons with the New England Patriots while Graham served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants for the past two years.

“I think we try to consider all of those things as we try to put it together. And then not least of which is the opportunity to get them. You know, your familiarity with people is important as you try to put together a staff.”

Read More

McDaniels however did admit that it’s nearly impossible to know everyone on his staff.

“Your certainty not going to have working knowledge of everybody that you hire,” McDaniels said. “The biggest word we continue to use is patience. We feel like that’s a virtue in this process in terms of getting together a right group of people together.”

“I think we are well on our way to doing that.”

