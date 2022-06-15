Raiders' Renfrow Speaks on Contract Extension

Las Raiders wide receiver and 2021 Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow was the latest member of the Silver and Black to sign his contract extension.

Renfrow joined the podcast Upon Further Review to give his thoughts on the biggest extension he has received in his career thus far.

"It feels amazing," Renfrow said. "I think gratitude is the first thing that pops into my mind. Gratitude to my family, gratitude to former coaches, former teammates, people who raised me, Raider Nation -- just a whole different level of gratitude and [I'm] just so honored to be a part of Raider Nation and to kind of carry the tradition and try to go win as many games as we can and every single day just trying to get better."

The 26-year-old wideout has been able to reflect on his football journey during this special time in his life.

"It's just a daily commitment to get better I would say," Renfrow said. "I've had a lot of good coaches, a lot of good teammates around me who have pushed me, who have shown me things, who have taught me things and [I] just try to get one thing every day. And you keep putting little deposits in and hopefully success finds you along the way."

Renfrow said there was a sense of relief to sign the contract before the start of training camp.

"That was a big part of it: trying to just get it done," he said. "This is a good month to reflect, and I didn't want to be thinking about contract stuff. I'd rather be thinking about the season and what we need to do to win games to take that next step as we're really just growing.

"We've been on a journey the last three years since I've been here, but with Coach [Josh] McDaniels and the new staff coming in, [it] kind of brings a different element, so [we are] laying the foundation with that and just kind of visualizing the season this next month. So glad to get it done, very thankful and appreciative, but it's gonna be a fun month -- this next month -- getting ready for the season."

Renfrow addressed why Las Vegas was the destination he felt was the best place for himself and his family.

"The thing that I kept going back to was I love my teammates, I love Raider Nation, we love Vegas, and so that, for me personally, I felt like God was pushing me back to Vegas, and I'm so glad that we got it done."

