Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Your Questions
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-7 and on Sunday evening they fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as well as quarterbacks coach Rick Scangerello and offensive line coach James Cregg, preceding to make additions to their staff.
Below is a partial transcript from Antonio Pierce's Monday press conference:
Q: Do you hope to see a change in offensive philosophy? Are you hoping to look a different style of
offense? What are you looking for with a new coordinator?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I just want to see us man, like I always talked about, us looking right, sounding right, matching the philosophy and idea of what I preach, which is physicality, ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost, disciplined up front. I think what we're going to do going forward, we’ve got to deal with what we have to. Obviously, we're dealing with injuries. A lot of new players are in and out of the lineup. We’ve got to do what's best and gives us the best opportunity to win, whatever that may be. If it's throwing the ball 60 times, fine, if it's running it 60 times, fine, but we’ve got to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward."
Q: Obviously you felt compelled to make a change, to create whatever spark that might come out of it. But as you analyze what's happened over the last nine weeks, what can you put your finger on why it hasn't been successful? And do you believe that the play caller and the new offensive line coach and quarterback coach will come from your staff?
Coach Pierce: "When I look at the last nine weeks, I just look at a bunch of things. I'm going to start first and foremost, with the turnovers. I don't care what team you are, who you have a quarterback, who's your head coach, who's your OC, you're not going to win games when you turn the ball over at the rate we've been turning over, pretty much three times a game, especially 13 in the last five. I think we've had enough opportunities to punch the ball in and to give our team an opportunity to win games, and we haven't done that. And that's really a compilation of everything when I go from play caller, to the play of our players, to execution, to details, to the confidence that we're playing with. A lot of those things factor into it. Some of it is shocking. I mean, because I think when we left training camp, we felt really good about this group and our team. I mean, obviously we did get hit with injuries, but that's no excuse because every team in the league is dealing with that as well. But I think offensively, it just wasn't going the way I wanted it to go, and it didn't look the way I wanted to look. And when it comes to the coaches, like I said, a lot of that stuff I'm looking at over the next 24 to 48 hours.
