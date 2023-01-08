Evaluating Jarrett Stidham's Case to be Raiders' Starter in 2023

If the Las Vegas Raiders bring quarterback Jarrett Stidham back, for him to have a fair shot to be the starter, a lot would have to go wrong.

When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench long-time franchise quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham, they did it for multiple reasons, not only to allow Stidham to make his case to be the team’s starter going into next season.

Carr and the Raiders appear to be headed for a split, so someone new probably will be under center for Coach Josh McDaniels’ team in 2023.

While it’s unknown if Stidham will be back with the Raiders next season, we’re going to break down his performances in each of his starts and evaluate his case to be the full-time starter.

Stidham was called on to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 1, his first career NFL start. However, it did not appear that way, as he looked like a composed veteran. Stidham completed nearly 68 percent of his passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal for the 49ers.

Outside of that throw, Stidham did not make too many other mistakes, as he found open receivers and confidently led the offense. He showed off some good mobility, too, rushing for 34 yards. Stidham consistently made plays to put his team in a position to win the game. Against one of the best defenses in the league, Stidham was impressive.

However, the following week was not more of the same, as Stidham and the Raiders took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Stidham played fairly well, getting the offense moving as best he could, but he passed only for 219 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He took a shot downfield for Mack Hollins in the first quarter, but the ball ended up in the hands of safety Juan Thornhill, which led to a Chiefs touchdown drive. The offense could not get going all game, and the Raiders suffered only their second double-digit season loss.

Stidham threw for 584 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in two starts this season. While these numbers don’t stand out by any means, one thing Stidham has going for him is his familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ system. This gives him a fighting chance to be the starter next season, but the Raiders probably will look elsewhere for a quarterback in the off-season.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During that time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

