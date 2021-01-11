Taking a Look at Joe Barry’s Resume

Joe Barry, the current assistant head coach/linebackers’ coach for the Rams, is a top contender for the vacant defensive coordinator job.

With the new defensive coordinator search well underway in Las Vegas, it’s a good time to take a deeper dive into the candidates up for the defensive coordinator job for the Raiders.

Today we take a look at yet another top contender for the job, Rams assistant coach Joe Barry.

Barry’s coaching career dates back all the way to 2000 when he served as the 49er’s quality control coach.

From 2001 to 2006, he served as the Buccaneers linebacker’s coach. He worked under then Bucs head coach Jon Gruden to win the Super Bowl XXXVII with Gruden.

Then in 2007, he was hired as the Lions defensive coordinator. The Lions owned a 7-9 record in 2007 while in 2008, they went winless. Both seasons, the defense led by Barry was ranked last in the league for both points and yards allowed. He served under current Raiders interim defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, as Marinelli was the head coach of the Lions at the time.

From there, Barry spent a single season in Tampa Bay as their linebackers’ coach before becoming the Chargers linebackers coach from 2011 to 2014.

During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he served as Washington’s defensive coordinator. Barry’s defense was ranked 28th in yards allowed for both seasons while it was a slightly better 17th and 19th in points allowed respectively.

In Washington, Barry ran an odd front system with varied coverages. According to Pro Football Focus, he used Cover 3 just over 22 percent of the time, Cover 1 just under 20 percent of the time, Cover 2 under 10 percent of the time and Cover 4 under four percent of the time. Barry also ran a blitz rate of 28 percent which was 19th in the NFL at the time.

Barry’s most recent defensive coordinator tenure shows that he brings variety to the position, an opportunity to change the status quo in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Barry runs a 3-4 defense unlike the 4-3 defense the Raiders have run. Gruden prefers the 4-3 and we’ll see if that has any impact on the decision making.

As for his latest job, since 2017, Barry has served as the assistant head coach/linebackers coach for the Rams.

While Barry has experience in the league, his track record running defense is mediocre at best. Just like Kris Richard, he may be well suited as an assistant coach instead of the defensive coordinator.

We’ll see what the Raiders decide.

