RB Josh Jacobs Arrested For Alleged DUI

Running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning after getting involved in a single-car crash near Airport Connector.

It’s been a rough start for the off-season for the Raider's star running back.

Running back Josh Jacobs was arrested this morning at approximately 4:42 a.m. for an alleged DUI.

After returning to Las Vegas from Denver, Jacobs allegedly was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Airport Connector and East Sunset Road.

Police suspected impairment and took Jacobs to a local hospital due to minor injuries. After treatment, he was sent to Clark County Detention Center and booked for a DUI, according to the LVMP public information officer.

Per the Las Vegas Police Department, his attorneys later released a statement saying he will plead not guilty if charged.

“No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment,” Jacobs attorney David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said in a statement. “We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged.”

The Raiders organization released a statement regarding the incident as well.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, Jacobs was released from custody. His court date is set for March 8.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1