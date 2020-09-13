SI.com
RaiderMaven
Running Back Josh Jacobs Makes A Statement in Week 1

Hikaru Kudo

Running Back Josh Jacobs was back in the cockpit.

Whether it be rushing or receiving the ball, Jacobs was on par for the Silver and Black.

Jacobs booked 93 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards against the Panthers today. He ran in three touchdowns for the Silver and Black to help the Raiders win, 34-30.

After Jacobs missed the end of last season due to a shoulder injury, he showed the world what they were missing.

The 5-foot 10, 220-pound running back was light as a feather on the field. He flew past Carolina defenders and fought for yards, especially in second- and third-down situations.

At times, the Raiders would consistently give Jacobs the ball, relying on the blocks of the offensive line and Jacobs fighting for yards on second and third down.

Other times, he would catch the screen pass and find the blocks on the outside for a few yards.

In other words, when the blocks were present for Jacobs, he utilized those blocks to his advantage.

Because he is light on his toes, it also allows him to have a quick upper body movement. His hesitations and trucks forced his opponents to tackle lower but in return helped Jacobs to fight for a couple of extra yards.

Those extra yards change a 3rd and 7 situations to a 3rd and 4 situations, which opens up multiple options for third down.

Hands down, Jacobs was the key player to the Raiders' victory over the Panthers. Now that he’s back in his grind, he needs to continue to do this consistently as the season progresses.

