Josh McDaniels Announces Carr Will Sit For Remainder of Season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is done for the 2022-23 season, Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday.

"We're going to go ahead and start Jarrett [Stidham] the last couple of games of the season here," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "None of us is happy with where we're at, but we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play. Talking to Derek, who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in and the situation. And [he is] very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys have obviously worked together hand-in-hand all year, and he'll do anything he can to help them."

With Carr being guaranteed what will be his 10th season with the Silver and Black next year, our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. asked McDaniels on Monday -- prior to this announcement -- what would go into the decision of whether or not to play the franchise quarterback for the remainder of the season.

“I mean, I think there's a lot of things that are going to go into that bucket once we kind of sort through after tonight," McDaniels said in Monday's press conference. "There are other things, too. I mean, we have guys -- Divine [Deablo], is he worth playing, not playing coming off IR. The guys who got injured here this week or have some things that are nagging them. I think there's a lot of things that you start to talk about relative to taking care of the people who are dealing with things like that. Injuries or contracts, what have you, I think you've got to consider all that stuff."

The Raiders will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, followed by a season-finale showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 8.

