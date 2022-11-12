Josh McDaniels on Raiders' Decision to Place Waller/Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of their receiving threats in tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Sunday.

Both placers were placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday, with Waller declared to miss at least four weeks.

"I think they tried hard to get healthy and be healthy and be their best, and that's what every player wants to do," said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in his Friday press conference. "And I think it's very common that you play your best when you feel your best. We've had some guys battle some different things throughout the course of the season, and those two guys obviously have done that. You just kind of take the whole picture into view here and think that maybe giving them an opportunity to not rush and feel so stressed about getting back this week, and they're trying their butt off to do that.

"But just give them an opportunity to get truly healthy and feel really good, and then have an opportunity to come out and play their best. And so, those are never easy, none of us want to do that. We obviously have high hopes and expectations for that group as a whole. But I think until we're out there healthy and ready to roll and doing the things that they know they can do, that we hope that they can do together, it just felt like it was the right thing to do at this point. And then, like I said, hopefully we'll get them back and be ready to play the best football that we can play at that point."

