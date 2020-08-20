Raiders Activate Rod Smith, Cut Ken Crawley

The Raiders announced yesterday that running back Rod Smith would be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and likely in a corresponding move that defensive back Ken Crawley would be waived.

Smith had been on the list since August 6th when it was announced that he and defensive end Maxx Crosby would both be put on.

Crosby has already rejoined the Raiders recently, so with Smith back; they now have no other players currently on the COVID-19 list. Running back Devontae Booker was also placed on the list earlier in the summer before rejoining the team.

Smith will now be able to continue battling alongside Booker and other running backs for backup minutes behind starter Josh Jacobs. The Raiders have seven running backs on their roster, including those three, so the competition will likely prove to be intense as camp goes along.

For Crawley though, he will now have to hope that another team will come calling. An undrafted free agent out of Colorado, Crawley had previously been on the Saints and the Dolphins.

He was a starter for all 13 games he played for New Orleans in 2017 but only appeared in 15 games in 2018 and 2019.

The Raiders heavily invested in remaking their defensive backfield this offseason, signing veteran corner Prince Amukamara and drafting corners Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson in this year’s draft.

With seven other corners in camp and those three, as well as five safeties, it likely came down to the numbers game with Crawley. The competition in the secondary may be the most important one to watch in the Raiders camp this year.

For a previous starter like Crawley not to be kept on, that says a lot for the level of play the Raiders are looking for from their corners this year.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter