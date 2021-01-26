Raiders Are Eyeing Washington Executive Kyle Smith

Continuing the personnel change up, reports suggest the Raiders are 'showing interest' in Washington executive Kyle Smith.

As the off-season for the Raiders continues, so does the personnel change-up.

While not on the field or even coaching, the Raiders are said to be ‘showing interest’ in Washington Football Team executive Kyle Smith.

The team’s vice president is reportedly on his way out and the Raiders, 49ers, Packers and Rams all have shown interest in Smith.

According to Chris Russell of Sports Illustrated’s Washington Football, this is probably not the first time the Raiders took an interest in Smith.

Back when Mike Mayock was hired as the replacement for former general manager Reggie McKenzie in 2018, Smith was an executive the Raiders were eyeing.

If this were to be true, Smith should be a candidate somewhat similar within the Raiders organization.

Additionally, if the Raiders were to take a serious look into hiring Smith to assist Mayock, head coach Jon Gruden’s brother Jay worked with Smith when he was the head coach of the Washington Football Team from 2014 to 2019.

While Smith isn’t a common household name within the NFL, he had helped oversee household names come to the NFL.

As Washington’s director of college personnel from 2017 to 2019, he oversaw draft picks of players such as Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin, Cole Holcomb, Antonio Gibson and Kamren Curl.

According to Russell, Smith was also against the Dwayne Haskins pick. Smith was right as Haskins only played two full seasons in Washington and was eventually cut.

While Smith is still young at 36-years old, he’s already proven that he has talent in the league to eye out players in both free agency and the draft.

Smith could be the secret weapon the Raiders need in the front office.

