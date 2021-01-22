What's Washington Exit Plan For Key Exec?

With the hiring of Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney, as expected, WFT VP of Player Personnel, Kyle Smith is expected to leave the organization.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has officially hired Martin Mayhew as their new general manager, reporting directly to head coach Ron Rivera. They've also officially hired Marty Hurney to a senior executive role.

But while Friday is an official Welcome Home party for Mayhew and Hurney, it's just about the end of the road for Washington VP of player personnel Kyle Smith, sources tell Sources tell Washington Football at SI.com and The Team 980.

Both new Washington executives have D.C. ties. Mayhew won a Super Bowl here in Washington, the last time the WFT organization was great. He also has his J.D. from Georgetown Law.

READ MORE: It's Official: Mayhew is the GM

Hurney - with an official title of "Executive Vice President of Football/Player Personnel'' - is from Wheaton, Maryland, and covered the organization for the Washington Times before joining forces in a public relations role, eventually elevating himself in the NFL world with the watchful eye of Hall-of-Fame GM Bobby Beathard.

Sources tell us that Smith, the sharp 36-year old rising personnel executive, will leave the WFT organization at a time still to be determined ... but at the same time multiple sources believe Smith will land elsewhere sooner than later.

The news of a Smith departure was described as 'inevitable' by one source on Thursday night.

Smith's expected exit will likely be labeled a 'mutual parting of the ways' between the only NFL organization he's ever worked for.

Sources suggest to Washington Football at SI that other NFL teams are already doing more than their due diligence on Smith. He has direct connections to some teams, and wide respect from essentially all teams.

READ MORE: Washington Goes Double-Dipping

Smith, sources say, hired an agent recently to represent him in figuring out what his NFL future holds.

There's no particular conflict, sources say, between Smith and the WFT boss Rivera. There's normal friction that exists in every NFL building, but it was made clear that Rivera was looking for something else in the GM role other than the Smith resume provided.

READ MORE: Fish Nailed WFT GM Moves on January 12!

The situation put what was basically a 'For Sale' sign on Smith's name in NFL circles. ... Everyone knows who he is and many are aware how things unfolded.